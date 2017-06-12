Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives in Downing Street, London March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File photo

LONDON Brexit Secretary David Davis said British Prime Minister Theresa May was not sobbing over last week's failed election gamble when he met her after the vote, Davis said on Monday.

"She is fine, she is getting on the with the job," Davis said when asked how May was.

When asked if she was in floods of tears on Friday, Davis told ITV's "Good Morning Britain" show: "Not when I saw her. She is a formidably good prime minister."

Ahead of Brexit talks, Davis said the people had demanded in last year's European Union referendum to take control of the United Kingdom's borders which means leaving the single market.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)