People watch the leaders debate on tv in a house in the seaside town of Portstewart ahead of the United Kingdom General elections, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON After the first major television debate and interview of the British election campaign, a poll published on Friday showed headline support for the Conservative and Labour parties was unchanged.

A Survation poll carried out since Thursday night's debate showed the opposition Labour Party on 33 percent and Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives on 31 percent, both unchanged since a similar poll on March 25.

The poll also showed a boost in the approval ratings of Labour leader Ed Miliband by 8 percentage points since a pre-election television interview and debate.

"These two events have been a real boost for Ed Miliband," Damian Lyons Lowe, the chief executive of the Survation pollster, said in an emailed statement.

