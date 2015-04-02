Ed Miliband the leader of the Labour Party, Leanne Wood the leader of Plaid Cymru, Nicola Sturgeon the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and David Cameron the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's current prime minister take part in the leaders televised... REUTERS/Ken McKay/ITV/Handout via Reuters

SALFORD, England There was no clear winner in Britain's pre-election television debate on Thursday with Prime Minister David Cameron and opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband rated broadly equally by voters surveyed by pollsters.

A snap poll for ITV television carried out by polling firm Comres showed Cameron, Miliband and the leader of the anti-European Union UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, tied as the best performers in the debate.

However, the same poll found that Cameron was considered to be the most capable leader of Britain.

A separate Guardian/ICM poll showed 25 percent of those asked thought Miliband emerged as the winner of the debate, narrowly ahead of Cameron on 24 percent.

Opinion polls indicate neither Cameron's Conservatives nor the Labour Party will win an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament as millions of voters turn to Farage's UKIP party and the separatist Scottish National Party (SNP).

