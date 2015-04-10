LONDON Conservative Defence Secretary Michael Fallon pledged to protect British armed forces serving overseas from human rights claims on Friday, in a speech outlining the policies his party would pursue if it wins a May 7 election.

"The next Conservative government will ensure that our armed forces serving overseas are not subject to persistent human rights claims that could undermine their ability to do their job," Fallon said.

He said the lodging of legal claims over recent years had been conducted on an industrial scale, and was costing taxpayers millions of pounds while undermining the effectiveness of British forces overseas.

"This is not about putting our armed forces above the law, the law on armed conflict based on the Geneva conventions will still apply," he said. "But this will stop spurious claims and the worst forms of ambulance-chasing that we've seen."

Last year a report by the Policy Exchange think tank found that the Ministry of Defence has faced 5,827 claims since 2012, with litigation costing the ministry 36 million pounds a year.

