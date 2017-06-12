Damian Green who has been appointed First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office leaves Downing Street in London, Britain June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON A key speech used to set out the new British government's legislative agenda could be delayed while Prime Minister Theresa May negotiates a deal with a small Northern Irish Party after she failed to win an outright majority in an election last week.

The Queen's Speech is the first time May's ability to command a majority in parliament will be tested after her gamble of calling a snap election backfired and left her reliant on Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party for their support.

"Obviously until we have that (deal) we can't agree the final details of the Queen's Speech," May's most senior minister Damian Green said, according to the Press Association.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)