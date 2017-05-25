LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservatives received 1.6 million pounds in donations in the second week of campaigning ahead of a June 8 election, far more than their rivals, the Electoral Commission, a watchdog, said on Thursday.

That dwarfed the 383,000 pounds received by the main opposition Labour Party. The Liberal Democrats brought in 160,000 pounds in donations, while the anti-EU UK Independence Party received 35,000 pounds.

May's Conservatives, who opinion polls suggest will comfortably win the election, also received more donations than other parties in the first week of the campaign. They are expected to outspend Labour during the course of the campaign.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

