BELFAST A Northern Irish party which could play kingmaker after Britain's election next week said on Thursday it was willing to support either Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives or the opposition Labour Party to help form a stable government.

Polls indicate the Conservatives and Labour are running neck and neck ahead of the May 7 election, and with neither predicted to win a majority, smaller parties such as Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could hold the balance of power.

"The next parliament is going to be a very tricky one, both economically and constitutionally. Being in office is not going to be an easy job for anyone," Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the DUP, told Reuters in an interview.

"We want at Westminster to do what's in the best interests of the country as a whole. And above all else, that means creating and sustaining a viable, stable government."

With eight seats, the DUP is now the distant fourth largest party in the UK parliament in Westminster, after the Conservatives, Labour and the centre-left Lib Dems.

However, an expected breakthrough by Scottish nationalists, predicted to win dozens of seats, means the path for either the Conservatives or Labour to form a government looks more challenging than at any time since World War Two.

The DUP, supported mainly by Northern Ireland's pro-British Protestants, arguably has more in common with the Conservatives due to its social conservatism, euroscepticism and championing of defence spending.

But Dodds, who leads the DUP in the Westminster parliament, said it had found no "red line" issues in either of the main parties' manifesto plans which it could not countenance.

"We're going to look at this in the round, see which party comes closest to our vision of what's best for the UK."

"NO SECOND CLASS LAWMAKERS"

One issue that could jeopardise a deal with the Conservatives is Cameron's pledge to give English MPs greater powers over laws that affect only England within the United Kingdom.

With Scotland having won more powers over its own affairs, some English voters resent the power Scottish MPs have over English matters. However, limiting the powers of Scottish members of parliament (MPs) would also affect the DUP.

"The DUP doesn't and can't support any proposals which inadvertently creates second-class MPs," Dodds said.

Seventeen years after a peace deal ended three decades of violence in British-ruled Northern Ireland, politics remains sectarian, with nearly all the province's seats controlled either by the Protestant-backed DUP or by Catholic-backed Sinn Fein. Sinn Fein, which seeks a united Ireland, does not take up seats it wins in the British parliament.

Dodds said his party would not seek any specific financial package for Northern Ireland in return for its support.

"We are not looking for privileged treatment, in contrast to the rest of the country. We simply want to ensure the damage done to the province by thirty years of terrorism can be set right," he said.

