LONDON A senior British member of parliament from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party was in Belfast on Saturday to talk with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on how "best they can provide support" to the government, the Press Association reported.

May's Conservatives failed to secure a parliamentary majority in a national election on Thursday and the DUP has said it is willing to talk to the Conservatives to help bring "stability to our nation".

A spokesman for May's office had earlier declined to comment on the timing of any talks between the two parties.

