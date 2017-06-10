May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON A senior British member of parliament from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party was in Belfast on Saturday to talk with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on how "best they can provide support" to the government, the Press Association reported.
May's Conservatives failed to secure a parliamentary majority in a national election on Thursday and the DUP has said it is willing to talk to the Conservatives to help bring "stability to our nation".
A spokesman for May's office had earlier declined to comment on the timing of any talks between the two parties.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, will spend a second night in hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection but remains in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace said.