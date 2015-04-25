United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage enjoys a pint of beer during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, on Saturday dismissed rumours he was seriously unwell but said he had been dogged by chronic back pain that has hampered his ability to campaign for the May 7 election.

Farage, the 51-year-old former commodities trader who is routinely pictured with a cigarette in one hand and a pint of beer in the other, has been dogged by speculation of ill health since he appeared tired and subdued on the campaign trail.

"There were a lot of rumours at the start of this campaign that I was unwell which I denied," he told the Daily Telegraph, ahead of what is shaping up to be Britain's tightest election in a generation.

"I was not unwell – I have not had heart palpitations - but I was getting increasingly terrible pain in my shoulder, my back and so I was suffering from neuralgic pain."

Farage, who has survived testicular cancer and being hit by a car, was seriously hurt in 2010 when the small plane he was travelling in to campaign for that election crashed.

Often seen as being a one-man band fronted by Farage, UKIP is set to play a key role in the election because it siphons support from Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party, potentially preventing either from winning an outright majority.

The campaign has not gone smoothly however. Having won European elections in Britain in 2014 and poached two of Cameron's lawmakers, its support has fallen in 2015 from 23 percent in one opinion poll in January to as low as 10 percent this month.

Polls published in the last couple of days show its support stabilising and a Survation poll released on Thursday also put Farage nine percentage points ahead of his closest rival to win his own seat in South Thanet, southern England, giving him a boost.

Farage said he was getting hospital treatment twice a week for his back pain and said he now felt in a stronger position to lead his party which wants Britain to quit the European Union and slash immigration.

"I am taking a few tablets but it is something I have got to live with and I have got to pace myself," he said. "I ... am now feeling back to the old me."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra)