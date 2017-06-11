May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday it was time for the whole of the Conservative Party to support Prime Minister Theresa May, adding that he had absolute faith in her.
"It's now time for the whole of the Conservative Party to rally around the prime minister and get a government in the national interest," Fox told Sky News.
May is seeking a deal with a small Northern Irish party to stay in power after she gambled away a parliamentary majority in an election she did not need to call.
Conservative Party loyalists urged her to change her leadership style, while critics talked about her days being numbered.
"I have absolute faith in the prime minister, I think she is the best person to take this country forward," Fox said.
He added that work towards Britain's departure from the European Union would start "right away".
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.