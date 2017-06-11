LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Brexit campaigner Michael Gove as the minister for environment, food and rural affairs on Sunday, a comeback for a man who tried and failed to lead the party after last year's referendum.

Gove, who led sweeping reforms when running the education and justice departments under May's predecessor David Cameron, was criticised by members of the governing Conservative party for killing off a leadership bid by foreign minister Boris Johnson last year when he also decided to run.

May won that contest and was appointed prime minister.

