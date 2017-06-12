Damian Green, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 21, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS

LONDON Britain's Conservatives hope to produce a substantial legislative programme once they have hammered out a deal to gain support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after an inconclusive election, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election, plunging Britain into a political crisis and raising the prospect of her administration having to ditch many policy pledges.

"We want to produce a substantial Queen's Speech," Cabinet Office minister Damian Green told Sky News on Monday. "There's a huge amount of work to get on with, not just the Brexit negotiations that start next week but many other challenges that face us," he said.

