A victory for the Conservatives or Labour in Britain's general election would pose risks to the economy, with a Labour win jeopardising the UK's top-notch credit rating, the head of investment management company Henderson (HGGH.L) said, Sky News reported.

Labour's broader approach "could be quite detrimental to business" and undermine Britain's economic stability, Henderson Chief Executive Officer Andrew Formica told Sky News in an interview.

Formica said the Tory commitment to a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union endangered the UK's status as an attractive investment destination.

The risks attached to both main parties' economic policies were profound and could trigger long-term decisions by companies to divert investment away from the UK, Sky News quoted Formica as saying.

Polls indicate that a hung parliament is the most likely outcome of the May 7 election, with neither Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives nor the opposition Labour Party likely to win an outright majority.

The outcome of the election could influence whether Britain leaves the European Union or Scotland launches a fresh bid for independence.

Henderson, which has 81.2 billion pounds of assets under management, said it has sharply reduced its funds' exposure to British companies during the election period, Sky News said.

