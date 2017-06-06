May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Britain must work with other countries to cut funding for terrorism whether it is provided with the knowledge of governments or not, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
Asked by a journalist about a government report which local media have said focuses on the role of Saudi Arabia in terror funding, Johnson said he could not comment on the confidential document.
But he added: "I think you are making a valid point about ... the role of other countries, governments or not, in funding, wittingly or not, funding groups that are ... responsible for terrorism and in funding mosques where all sorts of hateful nonsense is being spouted.
"We of course need to focus on that. But that should in no way exculpate the people who have done this, the criminals, the scumbags who are responsible for terrorist atrocities in our country."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, will spend a second night in hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection but remains in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace said.