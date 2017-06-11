May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party members of parliament to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.
British newspapers have been awash with speculation that Johnson will soon mount a leadership challenge after May gambled away a parliamentary majority in an election she did not need to call.
"Folks we need to calm down and get behind the prime minister," Johnson said, according to a screenshot of a WhatsApp group text message to Conservative lawmakers posted by an ITV news reporter on Twitter. The screenshot could not be immediately authenticated by Reuters.
Johnson added the Conservatives needed to think about lessons from the election, but not via newspapers.
"The pm (prime minister) is a woman of extraordinary qualities and frankly the public are looking to us to get behind her with discipline and determination," Johnson said.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped her authority.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.