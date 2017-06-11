May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Foreign secretary Boris Johnson gave his backing to Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday and said she was the best person to deliver Britain's exit from the European Union.
May is seeking a deal with a small Northern Irish party to stay in power after she gambled away a parliamentary majority in an election she did not need to call.
"I am going to be backing her, and absolutely everybody I'm talking to is going to be backing her too," Johnson told Sky News.
"I genuinely think that the people of this country ... have had enough of this stuff, I think what they want is ... for us to get on, deliver Brexit and deliver on their priorities and Theresa May is by far the best person, and she's the best-placed person to deliver that."
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.