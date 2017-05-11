Giles Wooltorton, a cameraman who works for the BBC sits on the ground with BBC political reporter Laura Kuenssberg after his foot was injured as a car carrying Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was driven into building in central London, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON A car carrying opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman on Thursday while approaching a party policy meeting ahead of Britain's June 8 election.

Television footage showed cameraman Giles Wooltorton filming as the car approached an entrance.

"My foot. You’ve run over my foot," the injured cameraman cried out as he fell to the ground.

Fellow journalists including BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg attended to the injured cameraman until medics arrived. He was later taken by ambulance to a London hospital, according to a Reuters photographer.

"He has been taken to hospital for assessment and treatment," the BBC said in a statement. "At the moment the BBC are focussing on their duty of care, making sure that he is ok."

A Labour Party spokesman declined immediate comment. Police said one of their vehicles had been involved and that the incident would be investigated.

Corbyn, whose party trails Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives by about 15-20 percentage points in opinion polls, was also grappling on Thursday with a leak of his draft manifesto to several newspapers.

According to the leaked manifesto, Labour will promise to renationalise rail and mail services and take some of the energy sector into public hands.

(Reporting by Neil Hall and Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)