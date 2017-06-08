Formal Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg speaks at a campaign event in London, Britain, May 2 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON Former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg said on Thursday he could not see any circumstance in which his party would prop up a minority Conservative government in Britain.

An exit poll earlier suggested Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May could fall short of winning a majority in Thursday's election.

Asked by ITV if there was any circumstance in which the Lib Dems could prop up the Conservatives, Clegg said: "No."

The Lib Dems had nine seats in British parliament until Thursday's election. The exit poll projected they would win 14 seats this time.

