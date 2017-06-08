LONDON Britain's Liberal Democrat party will enter "no pacts, no deals, no coalition" with other parties to help them to form a government after Thursday's election, Sky News reported, citing a senior source.

An exit poll earlier suggested Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party would fail to win a parliamentary majority, a shock result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.

The poll showed the Liberal Democrats on track to win 14 seats, potentially giving them a significant role when negotiations start on who will form the next government.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)