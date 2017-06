Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May answers a question during a news conference with Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in London's Canary Wharf financial district, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The Conservatives will present their policy pledges to voters on Thursday ahead of a June 8 parliamentary election, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"We will be setting out our policies in the manifesto when we publish it tomorrow," May told a news conference.

The Conservatives are widely expected to win a large parliamentary majority in the election.

