Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, Britain June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would consult businesses at every step of the Brexit negotiation including on a new migration strategy, the Financial Times reported.

May told the FT that if she won the election she would negotiate an implementation phase to allow companies to adapt to Brexit, adding: "Some people talk about two or three years."

May rejected suggestions that she was pursuing a statist approach to the economy, but said that she wanted to guarantee that promises made in takeover bids were honoured and to extend scrutiny of foreign investment in key sectors.

May declined to guarantee that finance minister Philip Hammond would remain in his position after the election.

"I think Philip Hammond is doing a very good job as chancellor," she said.

