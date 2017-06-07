Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip visit Smithfield Market during a Conservative Party general election campaign visit in the City of London, Britain June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was met with a chorus of boos and shouts of "vote Labour" as she visited London's biggest meat market in the early hours of the final day of the election campaign.

May, who is widely expected to win re-election in Thursday's vote, was visiting the Smithfield Market in central London with her husband Philip when several butchers started booing, jeering and yelling "vote Labour".

Continuing to smile, the prime minister shook hands with other butchers who were dressed in white on one of the market's many stands.

May called the snap election in April in a bid to increase her majority and strengthen her hand for the Brexit talks but her campaign has struggled in recent weeks due to a series of policy missteps.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)