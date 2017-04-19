Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday asked parliament to back her call for an early national election, saying the result would help unify parliament behind her Brexit plan and prevent instability.
Under electoral law, May must win a two thirds majority in a parliamentary vote due to be held later on Wednesday before she can officially call an early election. May is expected to win the vote, and wants to hold an election on June 8.
"I believe that at this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster not division," May told parliament. "That's why it is the right and responsible thing for all of us here today to vote for a general election."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.