Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, to head for the House of Commons, in central London, Britain April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday asked parliament to back her call for an early national election, saying the result would help unify parliament behind her Brexit plan and prevent instability.

Under electoral law, May must win a two thirds majority in a parliamentary vote due to be held later on Wednesday before she can officially call an early election. May is expected to win the vote, and wants to hold an election on June 8.

"I believe that at this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster not division," May told parliament. "That's why it is the right and responsible thing for all of us here today to vote for a general election."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)