Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
HALIFAX, England British Prime Minister Theresa May said she stood within the mainstream of British Conservative party thought on Thursday, rejecting the suggestion that she had a distinctive personal approach or wanted to be compared with Margaret Thatcher.
"There is no 'Mayism'. I know you journalists like to write about it. There is good solid Conservatism, which puts the interests of the country and the interests of ordinary working people at the heart of everything we do in government," she said at a news conference to launch the Conservatives' policy pledges before a national election she called for June.
The manifesto included a number of curbs on businesses, which contrast with the free-market approach taken by Thatcher, regarded by many Conservatives as their most successful leader since World War Two.
(Reporting by William James, Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW The White House said on Monday that coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria retained the right to self-defence as Russia warned it viewed any planes flying in its area of operations as potential targets.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.