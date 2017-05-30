May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wanted to keep a "deep and special" partnership with the European Union, responding to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's suggestion that the EU could no longer completely rely on Britain.
"We want to build ... that deep and special partnership with the European Union that remains, because we're leaving the EU but we're not leaving Europe," May said when asked about Merkel's comments.
"We will continue to co-operate on issues like security and defence because that's important for us all."
Speaking at a campaign event ahead of Britain's June 8 general election, May added that there were those in the EU who wanted to "punish the United Kingdom over Brexit" insisting that no deal was better than a bad deal.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by William James)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, will spend a second night in hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection but remains in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace said.