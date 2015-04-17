Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband takes questions during the launch of their Manifesto for Young People at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, central England April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LINCOLN, England Britain's opposition leader Ed Miliband on Friday accused Conservative Prime Minster David Cameron of trying to "duck, weave and dive" his way into power at a May 7 vote, challenging him to a head-to-head televised debate.

Buoyed after opinion polls on Thursday showed he had won a five-way pre-election debate in which Cameron had opted not to take part, Miliband sought to pressure the Conservative leader into changing his decision to also swerve a two-way debate.

"He wants to duck, weave and dive his way back into Downing Street. If he had guts he'd come out and accept my challenge and debate me one-to-one," Miliband said in a campaign speech in the English city of Lincoln.

Labour and the Conservatives are tied in most opinion polls going into what is set to be the most unpredictable British election since the 1970s. Neither is expected to win an outright majority leading to a hung parliament.

Cameron, whose personal ratings are higher than Miliband's, has only taken part in one televised election debate - a seven way contest in which there was judged to be no clear winner.

He has so far resisted pressure from political rivals and broadcasters to go head-to-head with Miliband - a move widely interpreted as an attempt to leverage his advantage as incumbent and deprive Miliband of a chance to shine in front of voters.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)