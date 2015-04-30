Labour leader Ed Miliband takes part in a special BBC Question Time programme with the three main party leaders appearing separately at Leeds Town Hall, West Yorkshire, during the General Election 2015 campaign. Thursday April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool

LONDON After a grilling from voters on live television less than a week before Britain's May 7 general election, opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband stumbled as he left the stage on Thursday.

"It flew by for me, maybe not for the audience," Miliband said with a smile before waving to the audience and then stumbling and waving again as he left a small stage on a television set in the northern city of Leeds.

Cast by opponents as socially awkward, Miliband has recently polished his public image.

So far Prime Minister David Cameron and Miliband have made surprisingly few public mistakes in the campaign, though Cameron appeared to forget which football team he supported on Saturday.

Miliband was grilled by the audience on the former Labour government's record on spending, about his views on government borrowing, employments contracts and a possible deal with the Scottish National Party.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)