Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks during a campaign stop near Doncaster, Britain June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May could win a majority of 60 seats in the June 8 election, a model made by Michael Ashcroft estimated on Friday.

While the model showed May's lead was narrowing, it estimated her Conservative party would still win 355 seats in the 650-seat parliament.

"This week’s estimates from the Ashcroft Model suggest a narrowing of the Conservative majority, though still a comfortable victory for Theresa May," said Michael Ashcroft, a businessman who has donated millions of pounds to the Conservatives.

"The majority could be considerably better or worse than this for the Conservatives, depending on the pattern of turnout," he said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout)