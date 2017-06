European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks with Jordanian Royal Court Chief Fayez al-Tarawneh before the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa at the King Hussein Convention Centre at the Dead Sea May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

PRAGUE The European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said on Friday it was uncertain when Britain would have a clear strategy in Brexit negotiations following its election result.

"One year after their referendum, we still don't know the British position in the negotiations on Brexit and it seems difficult to predict when we will, because democracy often requires time," she said.

"I very much respect that, it is a complex process," she added in a speech at the Defence and Security Conference in Prague.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens)