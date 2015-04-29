May says government will act where consumer markets not working
LONDON The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
LONDON Britain's best selling newspaper, The Sun, came out in support of Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives citing the economy, fears about the power of Scottish nationalists and Cameron's promise of a referendum on European Union membership.
Under the headline "It's a Tory", the newspaper ran a picture of Cameron swaddled as an infant, a play on the nation's wait for Prince William's wife, Kate, to give birth to a second child.
"Today, after a gruelling five-year wait and an appalling Labour, The Sun is proud to deliver our choice for the election," the newspaper said. "It's the Tories."
Opinion polls show Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party of Ed Miliband are neck and neck, indicating neither party will win an outright majority in the 650-seat Westminster Parliament.
In 2009, The Sun turned away from the Labour Party after more than a decade of support and said it would support Cameron's Conservatives under the headline: "Labour's Lost It". Labour lost the 2010 general election.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LONDON European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.