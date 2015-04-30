Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband reacts as he delivers an election speech to supporters at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London, Britain April 29, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party has a two point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives ahead of a national election next week, according to a Panelbase poll on Thursday.

Labour was unchanged on 34 percent, with the Conservatives up one percentage point to 32 percent, Panelbase said. The anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) was unchanged on 17 percent with the Liberal Democrats up one point on 8 percent.

Britons vote on May 7 in what is expected to be the tightest election in decades.

An earlier Ipsos-MORI poll on Thursday had suggested the Conservatives had a five point lead over Labour, but most surveys suggest neither party will win a majority in the 650-seat parliament.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)