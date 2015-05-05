Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at an election rally as London Mayor Boris Johnson (2nd R) listens in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Support for Britain's ruling Conservatives fell back by four percentage points ahead of Thursday's national election, giving them a two point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to the latest survey published by Lord Ashcroft Polls.

The poll, conducted over the weekend and published on Tuesday, found support for the Conservatives at 32 percent. Labour were unchanged at 30 percent.

The Liberal Democrats, junior coalition partners to the Conservatives, were up two points at 11 percent while anti-European Union party UKIP was up one point at 12 percent. Support for the Greens was unchanged at 7 percent.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)