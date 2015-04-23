Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech during an election campaign event in Bristol, south western England, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON The Conservative Party took a 4 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party in a Comres poll published on Thursday ahead of a May 7 election, hours after another poll gave David Cameron's party the same lead.

The poll for ITV and the Daily Mail put the Conservatives on 36 percent, up 2 percentage points, and Labour on 32 percent, down 1 point.

The UK Independence Party (UKIP) was down 2 points to 10 percent, the Liberal Democrats down 4 points to 8 percent and the Greens up 1 point to 5 percent.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3-percentage-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

