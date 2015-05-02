Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and Ed Miliband (2nd R), the leader of the opposition Labour Party, and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (R) arrive to listen to Queen Elizabeth deliver her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the... REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party are running neck-and-neck ahead of Thursday's national election, according to a latest opinion poll by polling firm ComRes poll.

The poll, conducted for the Sunday Mirror and Independent on Sunday newspapers, put support for the Conservatives and for Labour at 33 percent with both parties losing two percentage points compared with the previous ComRes telephone poll.

The anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) rose two points to 13 percent. Cameron's coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party both edged up one point to 8 and 7 percent respectively, ComRes said.

The poll was based on interviews with 1,002 adults April 28 and 30.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)