LONDON Less than three weeks before Britain's May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party are level with 32 percent support, according to an ICM poll for The Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

An early version of the newspaper's front page gave few details about the poll but said it showed Labour supporters were more optimistic about their party's prospects than people who backed the Conservatives in 2010.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650 seat lower house of the Westminster Parliament.

A YouGov poll published by The Sunday Times showed Labour ahead by three percentage points while an Opinium survey for the Observer newspaper showed the Conservatives four points ahead.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by David Milliken)