EDF gets consent to start building Hinkley C plant
LONDON Britain's nuclear regulator has granted consent for construction to start at EDF's Hinkley C nuclear power plant, it said on Monday.
LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives have seen their lead over the opposition Labour Party wiped out, according to an ICM poll for the Guardian published a day ahead of Thursday's national election.
The survey put the Conservatives and Labour both on 35 percent. The previous ICM poll for the Guardian had given the Conservatives a three-point lead over Labour.
The anti-European UK Independence Party was down 2 points at 11 percent and the Liberal Democrats were unchanged at 9 percent.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON Qatar pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) of investment in Britain on Monday in a show of support for the world's fifth-largest economy just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May triggers formal Brexit talks.