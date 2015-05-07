Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband leaves after voting with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party took a narrow lead over the ruling Conservatives in an ICM poll, the latest in a series of surveys on Thursday to show Labour gaining ground as Britons voted in the tightest election for a generation.

Support for the centre-left Labour Party stood at 35 percent whilst Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives were on 34 percent, according to the poll for the Guardian newspaper.

The same polling firm had put both parties on 35 percent in a poll published on Wednesday.

Surveys during the election campaign have consistently shown that no party is likely to win an overall majority.

According to ICM, support for the anti-EU UKIP party stood at 11 percent with the centrist co-ruling Liberal Democrats on 9 percent.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William Schomberg)