LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has an 18 percentage point lead over the main opposition Labour Party, implying a majority of at least 132 seats in a June 8 national election, according to an ICM poll for the Sun on Sunday.

The Conservatives were at 46 percent, down one percentage point, against Labour on an unchanged 28 percent, the paper said.

