LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 11 percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to an ICM poll published in the Sun on Sunday newspaper.

May's lead slipped from a lead of 14 percentage points in a previous ICM/Sun on Sunday poll published a week ago.

In the new poll, support for the Conservatives stood at 45 percent, down one percentage point, and Labour was on 34 percent, up two points.

The lead of the Conservatives as measured by ICM was wider than in several opinion polls conducted by other polling firms.

