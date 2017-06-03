May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 11 percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to an ICM poll published in the Sun on Sunday newspaper.
May's lead slipped from a lead of 14 percentage points in a previous ICM/Sun on Sunday poll published a week ago.
In the new poll, support for the Conservatives stood at 45 percent, down one percentage point, and Labour was on 34 percent, up two points.
The lead of the Conservatives as measured by ICM was wider than in several opinion polls conducted by other polling firms.
(Reporting by William Schomberg)
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped her authority.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.