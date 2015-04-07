Labour party leader, Ed Miliband leaves the National Composites Centre in the constituency of Kingwood, Bristol, western England, where he conducted a question and answer session with an audience of employees, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Ahead of the May 7 election, the Labour Party has taken a 2 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper.

The poll put Labour on 35 percent, the Conservatives on 33 percent, the UK Independence Party on 14 percent, the Liberal Democrats on 8 percent and the Greens on 5 percent, The Sun newspaper said.

Neither Cameron's Conservatives nor Ed Miliband's Labour Party is forecast to win an overall majority, according to most opinion polls.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Osborn)