LONDON Britain’s two biggest political parties have picked up support in some closely fought electoral districts at the expense of the anti-European Union UK Independence Party, opinion polls showed on Wednesday.

Less than a month before a general election which is too close to call, Lord Ashcroft Polls said UKIP had lost support to the Conservative Party of Prime Minister David Cameron and to Ed Miliband’s Labour Party by up to 10 points in nine of 10 constituencies covered by its latest polling.

Other opinion polls have also shown UKIP losing some of last year’s surge in support from voters.

The polling covered Conservative-held seats where Labour is the main challenger and found Cameron’s party was ahead in five of them, Labour in the lead in four others and a tie between the two parties in the other one.

The polling was based on interviews with 10,006 adults between March 28 and April 4.

Conservatives and Labour are running neck and neck in national opinion polls and neither of them is likely to win enough support to govern without having to rely on smaller parties.

