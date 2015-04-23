Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels April 23, 2015. European Union leaders who decided last year to halt the rescue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean will reverse their decision on Thursday at a summit... REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives have taken a 4 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party in a poll by Survation for Daily Mirror, ahead of the British general election on May 7.

The poll shows Labour down four percentage points on Survation's April 17 survey to 29 percent, while the Conservatives retain the lead, but lose one percentage point to 33.

Anti-EU UKIP gain one point to 18 percent, while the Liberal Democrats were up 3 points to 10 percent, the poll found.

A separate survey earlier on Thursday gave Labour a 3 percentage point lead over the Conservatives, demonstrating that neither party has been able to establish a clear and sustained lead in the polls, nor is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament.

