LONDON The opposition Labour Party has extended its lead to three points over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives ahead of Britain's May 7 general election, according to a Populus poll on Friday.

The poll put Labour on 35 percent, up one point, and the Conservatives unchanged on 32 percent. The UK Independence Party (UKIP) was down one at 14 percent and the Liberal Democrats unchanged on 8 percent.

Labour and the Conservatives have been running neck and neck in the polls ahead of what is expected to be the tightest election in a generation. One poll on Thursday put Labour ahead by three percentage points and another had the Conservatives leading by four points.

