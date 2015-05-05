Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks to supporters at Squires garden centre in Twickenham, London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party took a 3-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Thursday's national election, according to an opinion poll by ComRes.

The poll showed Conservatives at 35 percent, up 2 points from Saturday, versus the Labour party at 32 percent, down 1 point.

ComRes' poll on Saturday had shown both the parties tied at 33 percent.

The poll, conducted for ITV News and the Daily Mail newspaper, also put the Liberal Democrats, the junior members of the coalition government, up 1 percentage point at 9 percent. It put the anti-EU UK Independence Party at 14, up 1 point, and the Green Party at 4, down 3 points.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the 3-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

