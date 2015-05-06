People walk under a conservative advertising hoarding, featuring David Cameron and Labour party leader, Ed Miliband, on a major road junction near to central London, Britain, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party has a one-percentage-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Thursday's national election, according to an opinion poll by ComRes.

The poll showed Conservatives at 35 percent, unchanged from Tuesday, versus the Labour party at 34 percent, up two percentage points from a day earlier.

The poll, conducted for ITV News and The Daily Mail newspaper, put the Liberal Democrats, the junior members of the coalition government, unchanged at 9 percent. It put the anti-EU UK Independence Party at 12 percent, down 2 points, and the Green Party at 4 percent, which was unchanged.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the three-percentage-point margin of error.

But opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)