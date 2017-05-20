Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson delivered her Scottish manifesto in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

EDINBURGH British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have retained their lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of the June 8 election, but with Labour gaining ground, an Orb poll published by the Telegraph showed on Saturday.

The poll showed the Conservatives with 46 percent, the same level of support versus one week ago, while Labour rose to 34 percent, up 2 percentage points, the Telegraph said.

The Liberal Democrats fell 1 point to 7 percent while the UK Independence Party gained 1 point to 7 percent.

The poll was conducted between May 17 and 18, but the size of the sample was not given.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alison Williams)