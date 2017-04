Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is escorted by party workers as he walks back to his bus during a campaign visit to north London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party leads Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives by 1 percentage point ahead of a May 7 national election, an opinion poll by Panelbase showed on Thursday.

The poll put Labour, led by Ed Miliband, on 34 percent, just ahead of the Conservative Party on 33 percent. The anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) were in third place on 16 percent of the vote, ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 8 percent.

For a graphic of the latest polls, please click on:

here#section-2-polls

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)