LONDON Support for British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives has slipped four percentage points ahead of a June 8 general election but they still hold a commanding lead over the opposition Labour Party, a Kantar Public poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey put the Conservatives on 44 percent, down four points from a week ago, with Labour up four points on 28 percent. The Liberal Democrats were on 11 percent and the UK Independence Party on 8 percent, while the poll found 11 percent of voters had not yet made up their minds.

"While one-in-ten likely voters have yet to decide how they will vote, it seems unlikely that these individuals will swing the electoral balance towards the Labour party," said Luke Taylor, Head of Social and Political Attitudes at Kantar.

The poll found more voters saw May as decisive and a good negotiator than her Labour counterpart Jeremy Corbyn, although he was regarded as being more in touch with ordinary people.

Kantar interviewed 1,201 people online between May 4 and 8.

