LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party was one point ahead of the opposition Labour Party before the May 7 election, according to a poll carried out by Opinium for the Observer newspaper.

The poll put Cameron's party on 35 percent, up one point on a week ago, and Labour also up one point on 34 percent.

Support for anti-European Union UKIP remained firm on 13 percent, while the Liberal Democrats were down one point to 8 percent.

