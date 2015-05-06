EDF gets consent to start building Hinkley C plant
LONDON Britain's nuclear regulator has granted consent for construction to start at EDF's Hinkley C nuclear power plant, it said on Monday.
LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party is one point ahead of the opposition Labour Party before Thursday's election, according to a poll carried out by research firm Opinium and published on Wednesday.
The poll put Cameron's party on 35 percent, unchanged from a previous Opinium poll, and Labour also unchanged at 34 percent.
Support for anti-European Union UKIP fell one point to 12 percent, the Liberal Democrats were unchanged at 8 percent and the Greens rose one point to 6 percent, Opinium said.
LONDON Qatar pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) of investment in Britain on Monday in a show of support for the world's fifth-largest economy just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May triggers formal Brexit talks.