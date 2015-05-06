Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he speaks at an election rally in St Ives, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers an election speech at the Hayesfield Girls' School in Bath, western England, Britain May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party is one point ahead of the opposition Labour Party before Thursday's election, according to a poll carried out by research firm Opinium and published on Wednesday.

The poll put Cameron's party on 35 percent, unchanged from a previous Opinium poll, and Labour also unchanged at 34 percent.

Support for anti-European Union UKIP fell one point to 12 percent, the Liberal Democrats were unchanged at 8 percent and the Greens rose one point to 6 percent, Opinium said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)